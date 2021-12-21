Computer Task Group, Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.4% Upside

Computer Task Group, Incorporat found using ticker (CTG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 13.5 with the average target price sitting at 13.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 44.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.3 and the 200 day moving average is 9.07. The market cap for the company is $148m. Find out more information at: https://www.ctg.com

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. The company provides IT and other staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was Incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.