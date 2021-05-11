Computer Task Group, Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Computer Task Group, Incorporat with ticker code (CTG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 12.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day MA is 10.23 and the 200 day MA is 7.76. The market cap for the company is $146m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ctg.com

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. The company provides IT and other staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was Incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.