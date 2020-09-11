Computacenter plc 9.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg Bank

Computacenter plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CCC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Computacenter plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set their target price at 2600 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 9.9% from today’s opening price of 2366 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 342 points and increased 843 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2416 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 900 GBX.

Computacenter plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,975.65 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,729.53. There are currently 364,536,666 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 202,331. Market capitalisation for LON:CCC is £2,650,356,342 GBP.

