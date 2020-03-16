Computacenter plc 8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Computacenter plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CCC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Computacenter plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1500 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 8.0% from the opening price of 1389 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 475 points and decreased 307 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1950 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1037 GBX.

Computacenter plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,779.97 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,504.68. There are currently 114,141,109 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 189,064. Market capitalisation for LON:CCC is £1,484,974,410 GBP.

