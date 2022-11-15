Computacenter plc 26.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Computacenter plc with ticker (LON:CCC) now has a potential upside of 26.6% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,850 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Computacenter plc share price of 2,092 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 26.6%. Trading has ranged between 1,780 (52 week low) and 3,050 (52 week high) with an average of 286,584 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,493,018,128.



Computacenter plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides information technology infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America and internationally. The Company offers workplace solutions, device as a service, applications and data solutions, and cloud and data center solutions. Its workplace solutions include endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services. Its applications and data solutions include software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services. Its cloud and data center solutions include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud-managed, and application platform services, and other.







