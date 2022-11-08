Compass Minerals Intl Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.1% Upside

Compass Minerals Intl Inc with ticker code (CMP) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 58.67. Now with the previous closing price of 39.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.72 and the 200 day MA is 46.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,657m. Visit the company website at: https://www.compassminerals.com

The potential market cap would be $2,454m based on the market concensus.

Compass Minerals International, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax and other brands. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International in December 2003. Compass Minerals International was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.