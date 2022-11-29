Compass Minerals Intl Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.2% Upside

Compass Minerals Intl Inc with ticker code (CMP) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 34 with a mean TP of 58.67. With the stocks previous close at 42.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.18 and the 200 day moving average is 45.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,659m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.compassminerals.com

The potential market cap would be $2,294m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Compass Minerals International, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax and other brands. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International in December 2003. Compass Minerals International was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.