Compass Minerals Intl Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Compass Minerals Intl Inc found using ticker (CMP) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 81 and 36 with a mean TP of 59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.48. The market cap for the company is $1,831m. Visit the company website at: https://www.compassminerals.com

The potential market cap would be $2,353m based on the market concensus.