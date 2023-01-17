Compass Minerals Intl Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

Compass Minerals Intl Inc with ticker code (CMP) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 36 with a mean TP of 59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.57 and the 200 day moving average is 43.22. The market cap for the company is $1,929m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.compassminerals.com

The potential market cap would be $2,444m based on the market concensus.

Compass Minerals International, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces, markets, and sells sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; and organic products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International in December 2003. Compass Minerals International was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.