Compass Group plc 55.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Compass Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CPG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. Compass Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 1620 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 55.5% from today’s opening price of 1041.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 849 points and decreased 879 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2150 GBX while the 52 week low is 865.8 GBX.

Compass Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,761.89 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,937.17. There are currently 1,588,108,778 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,562,466. Market capitalisation for LON:CPG is £16,118,956,116 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn