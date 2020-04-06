Compass Group plc 51.7% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Compass Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CPG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Compass Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 1705 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 51.7% from the opening price of 1124 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 353 points and decreased 733.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2150 GBX while the 52 week low is 865.8 GBX.

Compass Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,627.26 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,905.21. There are currently 1,588,150,895 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,820,119. Market capitalisation for LON:CPG is £18,041,394,167 GBP.

