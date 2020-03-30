Compass Group plc 31.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Compass Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CPG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Compass Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 1600 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 31.6% from today’s opening price of 1216 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 484.5 points and decreased 689 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2150 GBX while the 52 week low is 865.8 GBX.

Compass Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,699.57 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,922.41. There are currently 1,588,108,778 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,863,192. Market capitalisation for LON:CPG is £18,779,386,299 GBP.

