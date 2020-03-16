Compass Group plc 26.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Compass Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CPG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Compass Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1350 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 26.1% from today’s opening price of 1071 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 873.5 points and decreased 796 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2150 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1002 GBX.

Compass Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,857.97 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,961.15. There are currently 1,588,108,778 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,246,779. Market capitalisation for LON:CPG is £17,485,077,645 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn