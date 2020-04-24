Compass Group plc 15.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Compass Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CPG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Compass Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 1540 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.4% from today’s opening price of 1334 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 215 points and decreased 579 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2150 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 865.8 GBX.

Compass Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,453.95 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,865.15. There are currently 1,588,150,895 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,731,597. Market capitalisation for LON:CPG is £20,582,435,599 GBP.

