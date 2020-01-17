Compass Group plc 13.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Compass Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CPG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Compass Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 2200 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 13.8% from the opening price of 1934 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 59 points and decreased 3 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2150 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1575.5 GBX.

Compass Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,940.34 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,951.16. There are currently 133,701,218 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,252,451. Market capitalisation for LON:CPG is £30,816,441,726 GBP.