Compass Group plc 12.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Compass Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CPG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Compass Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1506 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 12.1% from the opening price of 1343.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 79.5 points and decreased 561 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2150 GBX while the 52 week low is 865.8 GBX.

Compass Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,404.42 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,852.66. There are currently 9,882,206,625 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,208,918. Market capitalisation for LON:CPG is £21,694,401,006 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn