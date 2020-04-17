Compass Group plc 11.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Compass Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CPG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Compass Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1500 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 11.9% from today’s opening price of 1340 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 325 points and decreased 599 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2150 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 865.8 GBX.

Compass Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,520.44 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,881.07. There are currently 1,588,150,895 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,511,526. Market capitalisation for LON:CPG is £21,312,985,010 GBP.

