Compass Group plc -19.1% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Compass Group plc with ticker (LON:CPG) now has a potential downside of -19.1% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 1,625 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Compass Group plc share price of 1,936 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -19.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,494 (52 week low) and 1,971 (52 week high) with an average of 3,329,005 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £33,886,835,640.



Compass Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in providing food and support services. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and the Rest of the World markets. The North America segment includes the United States of America (USA) and Canada. The Europe segment includes the United Kingdom, Finland and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of the World segment includes Japan. The Company delivers services in sectors, including business and industry; healthcare and seniors living; education; defense, offshore and remote, and sports and leisure. The Company operates at various client locations around the world, from hospitals, schools and oil rigs to corporate headquarters and entertainment venues. Its support services include cleaning in hospitals, reception services at corporate headquarters, managing remote camps, and grounds and facilities services at schools and universities. The Company operates in approximately 44 countries across the world.







