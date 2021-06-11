COMPASS GROUP ORD 11 1/20P – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

COMPASS GROUP ORD 11 1/20P with EPIC code (LON:CPG) have now 20 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £19.00 and £15.5 with the average target price sitting at £17.41. Now with the previous closing price of £15.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £15.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to £14.86. The market cap for the company is £29b. Company Website: http://www.compass-group.com

Compass Group , together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.