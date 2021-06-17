Twitter
COMPASS GROUP ORD 11 1/20P – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

COMPASS GROUP ORD 11 1/20P with EPIC code (LON:CPG) now have 20 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £19.00 and £15.5 meaning the average target price is £17.41. With the shares previous close at £16.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The day 50 moving average is £15.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to £14.93. The company has a market cap of £29b. Find out more information at: http://www.compass-group.com

Compass Group , together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

