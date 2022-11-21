Compass Group achieve strong organic revenue growth of 37.5%, to £25.8bn

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has announced its full year results announcement for the year ended 30 September 2022.

Underlying1 results

2022 Underlying1 results

2021 Underlying1 results

Change Statutory results

2022 Statutory results

2021 Statutory results

Change Revenue £25.8bn £18.7bn2 37.5%3 £25.5bn £17.9bn 42.5% Operating profit £1,590m £848m2 87.5%2 £1,500m £545m 175.2% Operating margin 6.2% 4.5% 170bps 5.9% 3.0% 290bps Earnings per share 63.0p 30.9p2 103.9%2 62.6p 20.0p 213.0% Operating cash flow £1,351m £1,004m 34.6% £1,596m £1,171m 36.3% Free cash flow £890m £660m 34.8% Annual dividend per share 31.5p 14.0p 125.0% 31.5p 14.0p 125.0%

Performance highlights

• Strong organic revenue growth of 37.5%. In Q4 2022, Group was at 116% of 2019 revenues with Business & Industry at 106%

• Underlying operating margin improved by 170bps year on year to 6.2%, with H2 2022 at 6.5%

• Excellent net new business of 7.5% (5.7% rebased to 2019, above historical rate of 3%)

• Client retention rate up by 100bps year on year to a new record of 96.4%

• New business wins increased to £2.5bn4, with strong contributions from North America and Europe

• First-time outsourcing market remains buoyant, accounting for c.45% of new business wins

• Investing in the business: Capex 2.7% of underlying revenue and net M&A expenditure of £268m

• Leverage of 1.3x net debt/EBITDA, within our target range of 1x-1.5x

Strategy

• Continuing to capitalise on the significant structural growth opportunities and the acceleration of outsourcing

• Ongoing investment in our market-leading digital and ESG capabilities

• Successfully issued first sustainable bonds to help deliver climate net zero by 2050

Shareholder returns

• Annual dividend per share increased to 31.5p

• Completed initial £500m share buyback, further £250m announced today to be completed in H1 2023

2023 outlook

• Constant-currency underlying operating profit growth expected to be above 20%, delivered through:

– Organic revenue growth of around 15%, weighted towards H1 2023

– Underlying operating margin above 6.5%

Statutory results

• Statutory revenue increased by 42.5%

• Statutory operating profit up by 175.2%. The prior year included £157m of COVID-19 resizing costs

1. Reconciliation of statutory to underlying results can be found in notes 2 (segmental analysis) and 13 (non-GAAP measures) to the consolidated financial statements.

2. Measured on a constant-currency basis.

3. Organic revenue change.

4. Annual revenue of new business wins in the last 12 months.

Business review

Results presentation today

A recording of the results presentation for investors and analysts will be available on the Company’s website today, Monday 21 November 2022, at 7.00 a.m. There will be a live question and answer session at 9.00 a.m., accessible via the Company’s website, www.compass-group.com, and you will be able to participate by dialing:

UK Toll Number: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 UK Toll-Free Number: 0808 109 0700 US Toll Number: +1 212 999 6659 US Toll-Free Number: 1 866 966 5335 Participant PIN Code: Compass

Please connect to the call at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start time.

Financial calendar

Ex-dividend date for 2022 final dividend Thursday 19 January 2023 Record date for 2022 final dividend Friday 20 January 2023 Q1 Trading Update / Annual General Meeting Thursday 9 February 2023 Last day for DRIP elections Thursday 9 February 2023 2022 final dividend date for payment Thursday 2 March 2023 Half-year results Wednesday 10 May 2023