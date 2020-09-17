Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S. with ticker code (CCU) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 19.7 and 12 and has a mean target at 14.99. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.95 and the 200 day moving average is 14.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,439m. Find out more information at: http://www.ccu.cl

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of wine, cider, and spirits. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn