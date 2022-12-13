Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S. found using ticker (CCU) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 11.5 with the average target price sitting at 12.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.31. The company has a market cap of $2,251m. Company Website: https://www.ccu.cl

The potential market cap would be $2,403m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.