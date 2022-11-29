Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S. found using ticker (CCU) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 11.5 and has a mean target at 12.63. With the stocks previous close at 11.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,227m. Company Website: https://www.ccu.cl

The potential market cap would be $2,348m based on the market concensus.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.