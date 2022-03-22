Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S. – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S. with ticker code (CCU) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30.31 and 9.64 with a mean TP of 20.12. With the stocks previous close at 14.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.86 while the 200 day moving average is 17.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,766m. Find out more information at: https://www.ccu.cl

The potential market cap would be $3,825m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, wine, cider, and spirits. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.