Companhia Siderurgica Nacional – Consensus Indicates Potential -24.4% Downside

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional with ticker code (SID) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3.42 and 2.11 with a mean TP of 2.76. With the stocks previous close at 3.65 this would indicate that there is a downside of -24.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,267m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.csn.com.br

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. The company primarily explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the city of Congonhas; and limestone and dolomite at the Bocaina mine located in the city of Arcos in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, as well as produces tin. In addition, it operates railway and port facilities; produces and sells cement to construction material stores, home centers, concrete producers, construction companies, mortar industries, and cement artifact producers; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. The company also exports its products. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

