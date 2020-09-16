Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Companhia Paranaense de Energia with ticker code (ELP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.3 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 13.15. With the stocks previous close at 12.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.66 and the 200 day moving average is 11.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,205m. Find out more information at: http://www.copel.com

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn