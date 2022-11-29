Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Companhia Paranaense de Energia found using ticker (ELP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8.4 and 8.2 with the average target price sitting at 8.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.68 and the 200 day MA is 6.83. The market cap for the company is $20,141m. Find out more information at: https://www.copel.com

The potential market cap would be $22,869m based on the market concensus.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 hydroelectric plants, 30 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,957 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,638 km of transmission lines and 204,957 km of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

