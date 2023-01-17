Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Companhia Paranaense de Energia with ticker code (ELP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.4 and 8.2 calculating the average target price we see 8.3. With the stocks previous close at 7.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.2 and the 200 day MA is 6.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,114m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.copel.com

The potential market cap would be $22,590m based on the market concensus.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 hydroelectric plants, 30 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,957 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,638 km of transmission lines and 204,957 km of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.