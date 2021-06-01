Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Consensus Indicates Potential -74.0% Downside

Companhia Paranaense de Energia found using ticker (ELP) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.62 and 1.3 with a mean TP of 1.46. With the stocks previous close at 5.62 this would imply there is a potential downside of -74.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.56 while the 200 day moving average is 6.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,262m. Company Website: http://www.copel.com

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.