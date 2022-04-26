Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Consensus Indicates Potential -30.2% Downside

Companhia Paranaense de Energia with ticker code (ELP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.2 and 0.32 and has a mean target at 5.21. With the stocks previous close at 7.46 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -30.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.24 and the 200 day MA is 6.17. The market cap for the company is $20,497m. Find out more information at: https://www.copel.com

The potential market cap would be $14,315m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 6,430 megawatts; and owned and operated 9,616 kilometers of transmission lines and 204,957 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.