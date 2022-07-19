Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

Companhia Paranaense de Energia found using ticker (ELP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.2 and 0.28 calculating the average target price we see 5.19. Now with the previous closing price of 6.24 this would indicate that there is a downside of -16.8%. The day 50 moving average is 6.77 and the 200 day moving average is 6.38. The market cap for the company is $16,885m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.copel.com

The potential market cap would be $14,043m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 hydroelectric plants, 30 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,957 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,638 km of transmission lines and 204,957 km of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

You might also enjoy reading  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Consensus Indicates Potential -21.6% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.