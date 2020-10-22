Companhia de saneamento Basico – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.3% Upside

Companhia de saneamento Basico with ticker code (SBS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.51 and 12.51 calculating the average target price we see 12.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,509m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sabesp.com.br

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided water services through 9.9 million water connections to approximately 27.1 million people; and sewage services through 8.3 million sewage connections to approximately 23.8 million people, as well as operated 81,324 kilometers of water pipes and water transmission lines, and 55,983 kilometers of sewer lines. It also offers water and/or sewage services to other municipalities through special purpose companies. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

