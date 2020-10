Companhia de saneamento Basico – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.7% Upside

Companhia de saneamento Basico found using ticker (SBS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.49 and 12.49 calculating the mean target price we have 12.49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 52.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.6 while the 200 day moving average is 9.24. The company has a market cap of $5,497m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sabesp.com.br

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided water services through 9.9 million water connections to approximately 27.1 million people; and sewage services through 8.3 million sewage connections to approximately 23.8 million people, as well as operated 81,324 kilometers of water pipes and water transmission lines, and 55,983 kilometers of sewer lines. It also offers water and/or sewage services to other municipalities through special purpose companies. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

