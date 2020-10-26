Companhia Brasileira de Distrib – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.7% Upside

Companhia Brasileira de Distrib with ticker code (CBD) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 17.4 calculating the average target price we see 18.7. With the stocks previous close at 12.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 55.7%. The day 50 moving average is 12.65 and the 200 day MA is 12.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,179m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gpari.com.br

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry. The Food retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, handcrafts, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. This segment also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces. It operates its supermarkets under the banners of PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and extra.com.br. The Cash and Carry segment sells grocery, food, perishable, beverage, wrapping, hygiene and cleaning products, and other products to resellers, intermediate consumers, and retail customers through the AssaÃ­ banner. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 863 stores, 71 gas stations, and 123 drugstores in 18 Brazilian states and the Federal District, as well as 22 distribution centers and depots across Brazil. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

