Companhia Brasileira de Distrib – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.1% Upside

Companhia Brasileira de Distrib found using ticker (CBD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $6.00 and $5. with the average target price sitting at $5.50. Now with the previous closing price of $3.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 49.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and the 200 day MA is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $971m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gpari.com.br

The potential market cap would be $1,448m based on the market concensus.