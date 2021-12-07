Twitter
Companhia Brasileira de Distrib – Consensus Indicates Potential 133.8% Upside

Companhia Brasileira de Distrib found using ticker (CBD) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $15.00 and $5. calculating the mean target price we have $9.33. With the stocks previous close at $3.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 133.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $4.52 while the 200 day moving average is $6.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,068m. Company Website: https://www.gpari.com.br

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and clubeextra.com.br. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 696 stores, 74 gas stations, and 103 drugstores in 15 Brazilian states and the Federal District, as well as 15 distribution centers and warehouses across Brazil. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

