Comp En De Mn Cemig – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

Comp En De Mn Cemig found using ticker (CIG) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.79 and 2.49 calculating the mean target price we have 2.64. With the stocks previous close at 2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3,035m. Find out more information at: http://www.cemig.com.br

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of energy in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind and solar plants with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW; 4,134 km of transmission lines; and 335,421 km of distribution lines. It is also involved in the acquisition, transportation, and distribution of gas and its sub products and derivatives; provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions; sale and trading of energy; provision of telecommunications services; and distributed generation, account services, cogeneration, energy efficiency, and supply and storage management activities. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

