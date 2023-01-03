Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Comp En De Mn Cemig – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Comp En De Mn Cemig with ticker code (CIG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3.3 and 2.59 calculating the average target price we see 2.94. With the stocks previous close at 2.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 44.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.09 and the 200 day MA is 2.36. The market cap for the company is $5,333m. Company Website: https://www.cemig.com.br

The potential market cap would be $7,724m based on the market concensus.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of energy in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 70 hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants with an installed capacity of 5,700 MW; 339,086 miles of distribution lines; and 4,449 miles of transmission lines. It is also involved in the acquisition, transportation, and distribution of gas and its sub products and derivatives; provision of cloud solution, IT infrastructure, IT management, and cybersecurity services; provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions; sale and trading of energy; provision of telecommunications services; and distributed generation, account services, cogeneration, energy efficiency, and supply and storage management activities. The company was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

