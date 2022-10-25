Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Comp En De Mn Cemig – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Comp En De Mn Cemig with ticker code (CIG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.3 and 2.74 with the average target price sitting at 3.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.28 while the 200 day moving average is 2.45. The market cap for the company is $5,501m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cemig.com.br

The potential market cap would be $7,551m based on the market concensus.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of energy in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 70 hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants with an installed capacity of 5,700 MW; 339,086 miles of distribution lines; and 4,449 miles of transmission lines. It is also involved in the acquisition, transportation, and distribution of gas and its sub products and derivatives; provision of cloud solution, IT infrastructure, IT management, and cybersecurity services; provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions; sale and trading of energy; provision of telecommunications services; and distributed generation, account services, cogeneration, energy efficiency, and supply and storage management activities. The company was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

