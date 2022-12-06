Comp En De Mn Cemig – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

Comp En De Mn Cemig with ticker code (CIG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.3 and 2.59 with a mean TP of 2.94. Now with the previous closing price of 2.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.1 and the 200 day MA is 2.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,399m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cemig.com.br

The potential market cap would be $7,349m based on the market concensus.