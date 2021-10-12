Comp En De Mn Cemig – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Comp En De Mn Cemig with ticker code (CIG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.99 and 2.9 and has a mean target at 2.94. With the stocks previous close at 2.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.54 and the 200 day MA is 2.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,842m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cemig.com.br

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of energy in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 89 hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW; 339,086 miles of distribution lines; and as of January 27, 2021, it operated 4,374 miles of transmission lines. It is also involved in the acquisition, transportation, and distribution of gas and its sub products and derivatives; provision of cloud solution, IT infrastructure, IT management, and cybersecurity services; provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions; sale and trading of energy; provision of telecommunications services; and distributed generation, account services, cogeneration, energy efficiency, and supply and storage management activities. The company was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.