Comp En De Mn Cemig – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Comp En De Mn Cemig with ticker code (CIG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.99 and 2.9 with a mean TP of 2.95. Now with the previous closing price of 2.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.43 and the 200 day MA is 2.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,841m. Find out more information at: https://www.cemig.com.br

The potential market cap would be $5,451m based on the market concensus.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of energy in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 89 hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW; 339,086 miles of distribution lines; and as of January 27, 2021, it operated 4,374 miles of transmission lines. It is also involved in the acquisition, transportation, and distribution of gas and its sub products and derivatives; provision of cloud solution, IT infrastructure, IT management, and cybersecurity services; provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions; sale and trading of energy; provision of telecommunications services; and distributed generation, account services, cogeneration, energy efficiency, and supply and storage management activities. The company was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.