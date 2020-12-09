Twitter
Comp En De Mn Cemig – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Comp En De Mn Cemig found using ticker (CIG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.49 and 2.4 calculating the mean target price we have 2.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.56 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.7%. The 50 day MA is 2.18 and the 200 day moving average is 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4,038m. Find out more information at: http://www.cemig.com.br

Share on Stocktwits

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of energy in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind and solar plants with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW; 4,134 km of transmission lines; and 335,421 km of distribution lines. It is also involved in the acquisition, transportation, and distribution of gas and its sub products and derivatives; provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions; sale and trading of energy; provision of telecommunications services; and distributed generation, account services, cogeneration, energy efficiency, and supply and storage management activities. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

