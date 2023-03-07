Community Health Systems, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

Community Health Systems, Inc. with ticker code (CYH) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.75 and 3 and has a mean target at 7.98. With the stocks previous close at 6.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.7%. The day 50 moving average is 5.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.9. The market cap for the company is $811m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chs.net

The potential market cap would be $1,044m based on the market concensus.

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or leased 80 affiliated hospitals with an aggregate of 12,832 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.