Community Health Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.3% Downside

Community Health Systems with ticker code (CYH) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 4.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.09 this would indicate that there is a downside of -19.3%. The day 50 moving average is 4.6 while the 200 day moving average is 3.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $591m. Company Website: http://www.chs.net

Community Health Systems, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. As of December 31, 2019, it owned or leased 102 hospitals, including 100 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 16,240 licensed beds. Community Health Systems was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

