Community Health Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.4% Downside

Community Health Systems found using ticker (CYH) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 4.11. Now with the previous closing price of 4.8 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -14.4%. The 50 day MA is 4.54 and the 200 day MA is 3.96. The company has a market cap of $589m. Find out more information at: http://www.chs.net

Community Health Systems, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. As of December 31, 2019, it owned or leased 102 hospitals, including 100 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 16,240 licensed beds. Community Health Systems was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

