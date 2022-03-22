Community Health Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.0% Upside

Community Health Systems found using ticker (CYH) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 13 and has a mean target at 16.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.13 while the 200 day moving average is 12.91. The market cap for the company is $1,513m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chs.net

The potential market cap would be $2,193m based on the market concensus.

Community Health Systems owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, retail clinics, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or leased 83 hospitals, including 81 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 13,289 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.