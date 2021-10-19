Community Health Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.5% Upside

Community Health Systems found using ticker (CYH) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 14.85. Now with the previous closing price of 10.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.12. The company has a market cap of $1,397m. Company Website: http://www.chs.net

Community Health Systems owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, retail clinics, and via direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or leased 89 hospitals, including 87 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 14,110 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.