Community Health Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.3% Upside

Community Health Systems found using ticker (CYH) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 10 with a mean TP of 15.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.78 while the 200 day moving average is 13.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,366m. Find out more information at: http://www.chs.net

Community Health Systems owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, retail clinics, and via direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or leased 89 hospitals, including 87 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 14,110 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.